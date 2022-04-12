Watch
5 shot, unexploded devices found at NYC train station

John Minchillo/AP
New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Five people were shot Tuesday morning at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York, law enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Posted at 8:33 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 10:29:49-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Law enforcement sources say five people were shot Tuesday at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park found multiple people shot and unexploded devices.

The fire department said 13 people were injured in the incident.

A photo from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated a suspect was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask. That suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning commute.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and President Joe Biden have been briefed on the situation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
