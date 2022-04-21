Watch
Musk says he has $46.5B in financing ready to buy Twitter

Matt Rourke/AP
Elon Musk walks from the the justice center in Wilmington, Del., Monday, July 12, 2021. Musk took to a witness stand Monday to defend his company’s 2016 acquisition of a troubled company called SolarCity against a shareholder lawsuit that claims he’s to blame for a deal that was rife with conflicts of interest and never delivered the profits he had promised. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:03 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 11:03:10-04

Elon Musk says he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, and he’s trying to negotiate an agreement with the company. The Tesla CEO says in documents filed Thursday with U.S. securities regulators that he’s exploring what's known as a tender offer to buy all of the social media platform’s common stock for $54.20 per share in cash.

But Musk hasn’t decided yet whether to do that. The documents say Twitter has not responded to Musk’s proposal. Last week Twitter’s board adopted a “poison pill” defense that would make a takeover attempt prohibitively expensive.

Musk was previously set to join Twitter's Board of Directors, but Musk informed Twitter that he would not take the board seat, the same day his appointment would have become effective.

He has recently spoken up about Twitter’s moderation efforts, criticizing the platform for “failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy.”

