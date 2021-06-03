Nationwide chlorine shortage as pool season begins in the Heartland

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The sun is out, it's hot outside and many in the Heartland are ready to take a dip in the pool.

The pandemic gave a lot of people more time for home improvements, and for many that meant installing a pool.

"As far as pool building, that market has really exploded and then our service and maintenance and things like that have really gotten a lot bigger as well," said Chad Sarver with Platinum Pools.

Typically the shelves at the warehouse would be stacked to the ceiling with different chlorine tablet options, but now they are empty.

Chlorine tablets are used to keep the water sanitized, but after a fire destroyed a chlorine tablet factory in Louisiana, supply has been hard to come by.

"At this point, we are out and we are waiting from vendors to see when the next shipments will come in," said Patrick Fallon with SCP.

Liquid chlorine is still readily available and will work, it's just not the usual way to keep a pool chlorinated.

"With liquid chlorine, you can get by until we get all of our supply back, which may not be until next year honestly," said Fallon.

Saltwater systems are recommended if you are still building your pool, but for pool owners who already use chlorine, it requires that you change equipment — which could cost a couple of thousand dollars.

"A salt system is always a good idea. It makes the water softer, a lot of customers say it's easier to use, they say they have an easier time balancing chemicals and it's making its own chlorine, so there is good value in it," said Fallon.

There are parts you can install to use less chlorine in your pool, such as UV sanitizers, but they still depend on chlorine.

This is a nationwide shortage, so have a plan to get you through the pool season.

