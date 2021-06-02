Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli PM

items.[0].image.alt
Menahem Kahana/Getty Images
Israel&#39;s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu demands right to confront witnesses over corruption claims
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jun 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-02 17:42:24-04

JERUSALEM — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents announced they have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the ouster of the longtime Israeli leader.

The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before a midnight deadline and prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

Earlier in the day, Lapid and Bennett said they agreed to rotate the premiership between them, with Bennett serving as prime minister for the first two years and Lapid as foreign minister. Then the two will switch for the last two years of the term.

Lapid announced a coalition deal with the United Arab List, a small Islamist party whose support is key to securing a coalition.

Lapid said the "government will work to serve all the citizens of Israel including those who aren't members of it, will respect those who oppose it, and do everything in its power to unite all parts of Israeli society," according to CNN.

The coalition agreement must now pass a vote in Israel's parliament.

Netanyahu has been Prime Minister of Israel since 2009, after previously holding the role from 1996 to 1999.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018