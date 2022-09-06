New England flooding closes major interstate on Labor Day

On a busy travel day, motorists were stranded on Interstate 95 on Labor Day as heavy rain in New England caused the interstate to flood.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee urged people to stay home on Monday as more than 9 inches of rain fell in parts of the state Monday. Despite the pleas, officials said they performed numerous water rescues from vehicles.

The heavy rain also caused a building to collapse in Providence. No one was inside the building when it collapsed.

The heavy rain was expected to continue on Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued flood watches and warnings for many locales in southern New England.

Although Interstate 95 had reopened by Monday night, some roads remain closed in Rhode Island on Tuesday as high water could remain an issue.