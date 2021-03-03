Nike exec steps down after report on son's sneaker resale business

An executive at Nike who spent more than two decades with the athletic company resigned this week, a few days after a report made public her son’s sneaker resale business.

Ann Hebert was vice president and general manager for Nike North America. She stepped down March 1, effective that day, according to Nike in a short press release .

On Feb. 25, Bloomberg News published a report that included details of Hebert’s 19-year-old son and his resale business, West Coast Streetwear.

The report says the younger Hebert was able to go around online purchase limits using a team of people and specialized computer programs, buying Yeezys and other newly released sneakers in bulk to resell. Bloomberg says an American Express card in Ann Hebert’s name was used by her son, Joe Hebert, for purchasing shoes in bulk.

West Coast Streetwear would then turn around and sell the sneakers at a profit, making $132,000 in a recent shoe release, Joe Hebert candidly explained in the report.

A spokesperson for Nike says Hebert told the company about her son’s business in 2018, and that after a review, Nike decided it did not violate company policy, according to the Bloomberg report.

The same spokesperson told the Washington Post “there is no commercial affiliation” between Nike and Hebert’s son’s business, “including the direct buying or selling of Nike products.”

In announcing Hebert’s departure, Nike said they would name a replacement “shortly.”