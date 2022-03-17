North Carolina attorney general investigates Mark Meadows' voter registration

North Carolina's attorney general office says state investigators are probing the voter registration of Mark Meadows, a former chief of staff to President Donald Trump.

That step comes amid questions about him listing a home he never owned on voter records. The N.C. Department of Justice, acting on a request from a district attorney, asked the State Bureau of Investigation to look into Meadows. Department spokeswoman Nazneen Ahmed said Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch referred the matter to the department's special prosecutions section and it agreed to her request.

As the Raleigh News and Observer reports, Ahmed said, “We have requested that the SBI investigate alongside the State Board of Elections.”

“At the conclusion of the investigation, we’ll review the findings,” she said.

In a report in the New Yorker in early March, it stated that Donald Trump’s then chief of staff, in September 2020, claimed to live in a mobile home in North Carolina.