Northern Ireland marks 50 years since Bloody Sunday

Peter Morrison/AP
People take part in a march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' shootings with the photographs of some of the victims in Londonderry, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. In 1972 British soldiers shot 28 unarmed civilians at a civil rights march, killing 13 on what is known as Bloody Sunday or the Bogside Massacre. Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the shootings in the Bogside area of Londonderry .(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Posted at 1:35 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 14:35:43-05

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of people have gathered in Northern Ireland to mark 50 years since “Bloody Sunday,” one of the deadliest days in the conflict known as The Troubles.

Thirteen people were killed and 15 others wounded when British soldiers fired on civil rights protesters on Jan. 30, 1972, in the city of Derry, also known as Londonderry.

Relatives of those killed and injured half a century ago took part in a remembrance walk Sunday, retracing the steps of the original march.

Crowds gathered at the Bloody Sunday Monument, where political leaders laid wreaths in a ceremony.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday that Bloody Sunday was “one of the darkest days in our history” and that the country “must learn from the past.”

