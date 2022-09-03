Watch Now
Oath Keepers attorney arrested in Texas on charges connected to Jan. 6 insurrection

Capitol Riot Oath Keepers
AP
FILE - This image released by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol shows Kellye SoRelle, general counsel for the antigovernment group Oath Keepers, during a deposition displayed at a hearing by the committee on July 12, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Department of Justice said Thursday, Sept. 1, that SoRelle was arrested in Texas on charges in connection with the attack, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Posted at 8:51 PM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 21:51:03-04

The Justice Department said the general counsel for the anti-government group Oath Keepers, Kellye SoRelle, was arrested in Texas after she was indicted on charges related to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

According to the Justice Department, SoRelle was arrested in Junction, Texas, after she was indicted on Wednesday with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and obstruction of tampering with documents, according to the indictment.

The indictment alleges SoRelle that between December 2020 and January 2021, the 43-year-old attempted to "corruptly obstruct, influence, and impede" Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election and "did aid and abet others known and unknown to the Grand Jury to do the same."

The indictment also alleged she persuaded others to destroy and conceal records sought by investigators.

According to the indictment, she is also accused of unlawfully entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that SoRelle was caught on camera with Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes near the Capitol on Jan. 6.

NBC News reported that Rhodes and four co-defendants had been charged with seditious conspiracy.

The Austin American-Statesman reported that their trial is slated to begin on Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
