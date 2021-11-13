Officer: Ahmaud Arbery would have received trespass warning

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A police officer says he would have given Ahmaud Arbery a warning for trespassing inside the unfinished home from which the young Black man was seen running before he was chased and fatally shot.

Glynn County police Officer Robert Rash testified Friday he had been looking for Arbery, whose identity wasn't known until he was killed, after the owner of the home under construction shared security camera videos of him inside the home.

Rash said none of the videos showed Arbery stealing.

Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, are being tried on murder charges in Arbery's death.

Defense attorneys say they suspected Arbery was a burglar and Travis McMichael shot him in self-defense.

Bryan's defense attorney started the day with an apology. On Thursday, he objected to Rev. Al Sharpton attending the trial to support the victim's family.

"We don’t want any more Black pastors coming in here or Jesse Jackson, or whoever was in here earlier this week, sitting with the victim’s family trying to influence a jury in this case," defense attorney Kevin Gough said.

Gough told the court Friday that his statements were too broad.

"I will follow up with a more specific motion on Monday, putting those concerns in the proper context. And my apologies to anyone who may have been inadvertently offended," he said.