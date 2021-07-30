Oklahoma, Texas accept invitation to join SEC in 2025

BIRMINGHAM, AL — The Southeast Conference (SEC) announced Friday the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas will become members.

The two schools will begin competing in the conference in the 2025-2026 academic year.

Oklahoma and Texas join 14 other schools including Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

"The Presidents and Chancellors of the Southeastern Conference are pleased to welcome the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas," said Jere Morehead, President of the University of Georgia and current President of the SEC. "Both universities are prestigious academic institutions with strong athletics programs similar in tradition, culture and success to our current member universities. We look forward to a productive and successful future together beginning in 2025."

SEC presidents and chancellors voted Thursday unanimously to invite Oklahoma and Texas to join the conference.

On Monday, Oklahoma and Texas informed the Big 12 that they would decline the league’s invitation to extend their existing grant-of-rights contract that expires in June 2025.

