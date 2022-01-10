Watch
Omaha native Symone Sanders to host MSNBC show

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - Then Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and senior adviser Symone Sanders participate in a campaign event in Iowa City, Iowa on Jan. 27, 2020. MSNBC says it has hired Sanders to host a weekend television show and another on its Peacock streaming service. It continues the trend of former political pros jumping to jobs on cable TV. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Joe Biden, Symone Sanders
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 15:32:16-05

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC says it has hired former Biden aide Symone Sanders to host a weekend television show and another on its Peacock streaming service.

It continues the trend of former political pros jumping to jobs on cable TV, often at dizzying speeds.

Sanders said only last month that she would be leaving as the top spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris.

She was a senior adviser to President Joe Biden for his 2020 campaign and, in 2016, was press secretary for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

Sanders, who is Black, also continues NBC News' aggressive effort to boost diversity on and off camera.

