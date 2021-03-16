Oregon State president could face discipline in LSU cases

The board of trustees at Oregon State will meet Wednesday to discuss possible disciplinary actions against president F. King Alexander for his role in handling the LSU sexual misconduct complaints case while he was president.

According to USA Today, Alexander was the president of LSU up until July 2020.

On Monday, board chair Rani Bokar wrote in an open letter to the Oregon State community, saying that the meeting is for the board to review a report conducted by law firm Husch Blackwell that LSU commissioned to investigate how the university handled the sexual misconduct cases.

The report also included details of sexual misconduct allegations against then-head coach Les Miles, Sports Illustrated reported.

Miles parted ways with the University of Kansas one week after the report was released.

"We appreciate the thoughts of each person who has written us, and we recognize the serious impact of this report on survivors of sexual violence and harassment and their advocates," Bokar said in the letter. "We also understand the profound impact this is having on all members of the university community and Oregon State University as an institution. I assure you that trustees read each message, and we hear your concerns. There will be further opportunity for members of the public to provide comments at the meeting and in writing in advance of the meeting."

Last week, King addressed the school community in an open letter saying he wished he'd taken a stronger stance against Miles, The Associated Press reported.