Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Ottawa police investigating some anti-vaccine protesters

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Arthur Mola/Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Protestors show their support for the Freedom Convoy of truck drivers who are making their way to Ottawa to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates by the Canadian government on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Vaughan. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)
Freedom Convoy Rally in Vaughan
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 15:18:38-05

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Police in Canada’s capital is investigating possible criminal charges after anti-vaccine protesters urinated on the National War Memorial, danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, and used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates, masks, and lockdowns on Saturday and many remained on Sunday.

Some traveled in truck convoys and parked on the streets around Parliament Hill, blocking traffic.

Some also parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and others carried signs and flags with swastikas, sparking widespread condemnation.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018