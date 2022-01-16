Watch
Outpouring of grief as victims of Bronx fire laid to rest

Seth Wenig/AP
A memorial for the victims of an apartment building fire is displayed in front of the building in the Bronx borough of New York, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Apartment Building Fire
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 12:58:45-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A Bronx community is gathering to pay final respects to perished loved ones, a week after a fire-filled a high-rise apartment building with thick, suffocating smoke that killed 17 people, including eight children.

Earlier in the week, burial services were held for two children at a mosque in Harlem.

The mass funeral at the Islamic Cultural Center culminated a week of prayers and mourning within a close-knit community with ties to the West African country of Gambia.

All of the dead collapsed and died after being overcome by smoke while trying to descend down the stairwell of the 19-story building.

Officials say the fire was sparked by a faulty electrical space heater.

