Oxford High School students to return to building for first time since deadly shooting

Students at Oxford High School are taking another step in the healing process after a deadly mass shooting nearly two months ago.

For the first time since Nov. 30, students will once again be able to walk the halls of Oxford High School.

It's been a long road coming since the tragedy. Following that shooting that left four people dead and seven others injured, students did not return to class for the rest of 2021. On Jan. 10, students returned to in-person classes at nearby Oxford Middle School.

Local businesses are offering support for the students with displays in their front windows. The main focus is on the students' mental health and their privacy.

When they arrive on campus, students will notice some differences. Pictures released by the district over the weekend show freshly-painted walls, soft lighting and new carpeting and floor tiling.

The changes were made to calm students and hopefully get their minds off the tragedy that took place inside.

Extra security will be on standby Monday, and the district said they've created new safe rooms where students can take time alone and access help from crisis counselors.

"Students, remember being 'Oxford strong' means asking for help when you need it, because we are all going to need some help getting through this, and the physical and emotional safety of our students remains a top priority," Oxford High School Principal Steven Wolf said.

This story was originally published by Scripps station WXYZ in Detroit.