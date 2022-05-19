Park outdoors: Ford recalls SUVs due to engine fire risk

DETROIT (AP) — Ford announced three different recalls involving about 350,000 vehicles.

One of the recalls involves 39,000 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators that can catch fire.

Ford says in U.S. government documents posted Thursday that it doesn’t know what’s causing the engines to catch fire, but the company warns that the fires can happen even while the engines are off.

Ford is recommending that the SUVs be parked away from buildings.

The automaker also is recalling about 310,000 heavy-duty trucks because the driver’s airbag may not inflate in a crash. The recall includes certain 2016 F-250, 350, 450 and 550 trucks.

Ford is also recalling 464 electric Mustang Mach-E SUVs from 2021.

A software problem can cause unintended acceleration.