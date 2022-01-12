Passenger gets into cockpit of American Airlines plane, damages controls

An Americans Airlines flight that was scheduled to take off from Honduras Tuesday was delayed after a passenger reportedly rushed the cockpit.

According to WFOR, the CBS affiliate in Miami, the man entered the open flight deck, damaged the plane's controls and then exited through the cockpit window.

American Airlines said in a statement that the man was apprehended by local authorities.

“We applaud our outstanding crew members for their professionalism in handling a difficult situation,” the statement says.

The airline said it was bringing in a new plane to take passengers to its destination of Miami, Florida.