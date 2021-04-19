Watch
Pig's head left at former home of Chauvin defense witness

AP
In this image from video, Barry Brodd, a use of force expert testifies as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides, Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
George Floyd Officer Trial
Posted at 3:07 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 16:07:37-04

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd.

Blood was also smeared on the house in Santa Rosa that once belonged to Barry Brodd. The retired police officer was on the stand in the Minneapolis murder trial last week. Brodd hasn't lived at the property in years.

Investigators believe the same vandals also smeared blood on a statue of a large hand in front of nearby Santa Rosa Plaza and left a sign that said “Oink, oink."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
