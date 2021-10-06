Pipeline developer charged over systematic contamination

Pennsylvania's attorney general has filed criminal charges against a pipeline developer that takes natural gas liquids from the Marcellus Shale gas field to an export terminal near Philadelphia.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the charges Tuesday at a news conference at Marsh Creek State Park in Downingtown.

According to the Associated Press, Sunoco’s owner Energy Transfer faces 48 criminal charges, including illegally releasing industrial waste at 22 sites in 11 counties across the state.

That's where Sunoco Pipeline LP spilled thousands of gallons of drilling fluid last year.

The spill occurred during the construction of the troubled Mariner East 2 pipeline.

According to a grand jury report, the drinking water of at least 150 families statewide was ruined by Energy Transfer.

Prosecutors say the multibillion-dollar pipeline project fouled waterways and residential water supplies across hundreds of miles.

Texas-based Energy Transfer owns Sunoco and says "it intends to defend itself vigorously."