Police: 1 student dead, 2 other people injured in apparent stabbing at North Carolina high school

Authorities in North Carolina say one student is dead and two other people were injured in an apparent stabbing at a high school in Jacksonville on Thursday.

At a news conference, Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said officers responded to Northside High School just after 7 a.m. for reports of a physical altercation between students on the campus, NBC News and CNN reported.

Yaniero said two students were injured and taken to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune, where one later died.

Yaniero said since the victims are minors, their names will not be released.

"The school resource officer who was on campus rapidly responded to the scene, with the first SRO arriving within 20 seconds and he was able to take someone in custody," Yaniero said during the news conference.

A teacher was also injured, but wasn't stabbed and received on-site medical treatment, Yaniero said.

Yaniero did not disclose what kind of weapon was used, CNN reported.

Yaniero said the attack happened on the fourth day of the new school year inside in a common area, with many students witnessing the attack.

District officials announced that all sporting events and activities were canceled for the remainder of the week, and Friday would be a virtual school day, the Associated Press reported.

The news outlet reported that students would resume in-person classes on Tuesday with crisis counselors present.