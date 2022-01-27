Police: 4 people held for questioning in Milwaukee mass slaying

MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Wisconsin say four people have been detained as police investigate their connection, if any, in the deaths of six people found dead at a Milwaukee home on Sunday.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson held a press conference Thursday morning to share an update on the investigation.

They said they are still investigating the connection these four people of interest have to the crime.

Officials said all four are adults.

Chief Norman also said dispatchers received a 911 call about the shooting 12 hours before the bodies were found. The caller claimed she was shot along with several others.

The caller provided two addresses, but neither was the exact location the bodies were found and no evidence was found that shootings happened there.

Police are still investigating how this call may be related to the bodies found, but they determined the caller was not one of the victims.

Authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides and told TMJ4 News previously that their injuries are suspected to have been caused by gunfire.

Milwaukee Police were called to a home to a residence around 3:45 p.m. Sunday for a welfare check.

That's where they found five deceased men and one deceased woman, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Michelle Williams, 49; Donta Williams, 44; Donald Smith, 43; Charles Hardy, 42; Javoni Liddell, 31; and Caleb Jordan, 23.

The Associated Press reported that Michelle Williams, Donta Williams, and Smith lived at the residence, according to Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

The motive, and person or people responsible, is still unknown. Police said they are seeking unknown suspects.

Milwaukee 15th District Alderman Russell Stamper said neighborhood block captains — neighbors you can report suspicious activity to — had heard of possible drug activity at the home.

“You have to take every little suspicious thing seriously. Too many cars at a house, in and out of a house, too much activity," said Stamper. "That’s not right."

While there is not a suspect in custody for this crime, police say there is no information to suggest there is a threat to the community.

This story was first reported by staff at TMJ4.