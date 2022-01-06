Police fatally shoot man who stabbed officer, killed K-9

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department says a police officer fatally shot a burglary suspect who stabbed and killed a police dog and stabbed another officer in the face.

The Seattle Times reports that the department's K-9 team responded to a report of a man with a machete and knife breaking into a residence shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Assistant Chief Tom Mahaffey said.

The team saw the suspect and began a brief pursuit.

A few blocks away, an altercation ensued, and the suspect stabbed and killed the police dog and stabbed an officer, he said.

Another officer arrived and shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

According to the Associated Press, the officer stabbed in the face was treated on-site.

The news outlet reported that the names of the suspect and the officers involved have not been released.