Police in London investigating after teacher murdered in park

Police in London are investigating after a 28-year-old school teacher was murdered, likely by a stranger, while she walked to meet up with a friend.

According to the Associated Press, Metropolitan Police said Sabina Nessa was killed on Sept. 17 in Kidbrooke while walking through a park to a local pub to meet a friend.

The AP reported that a public member found Nessa’s body in the park almost 24 hours after someone killed her.

Police did arrest a man in his 40s on suspicion of murder, but he was released depending on further investigation, the AP reported.

According to the AP, results were inconclusive on a post-mortem examination on Monday.