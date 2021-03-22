Police investigating if alleged California drug dealer used drone to deliver heroin

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. -- — Police in Southern California arrested a man who they say was operating a drone with a bag of heroin on it.

“Seemed like a good idea. It wasn’t. Heroin sales, even in Class A-G Air Space, is heroin sales,” Simi Valley police posted on Instagram over the weekend.

Narcotics detectives were investigating the suspect, John Piani, and during his arrest, officers discovered the drone.

“During the arrest it was discovered that Piani was operating a drone," Simi Valley police wrote in an arrest report. Officers found heroin attached to the drone. "Further investigation will be conducted in order to confirm the involvement of the drone."

The 51-year-old suspect faces charges of selling heroin and methamphetamine.

