Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Police respond to report of active shooter situation at Green Bay casino

items.[0].image.alt
Valerie Juarez
Image from iOS (67).jpg
Posted at 9:07 PM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 22:14:26-04

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. — Authorities are responding to a Green Bay casino after receiving a report of an active shooter situation.

The Oneida Nation confirmed the shooting situation at the Oneida Casino on Airport Drive on Saturday.

At this time, it's unclear how if anyone has been injured or killed in the Wisconsin shooting.

Multiple emergency and law enforcement agencies are at the scene, including the Appleton Police Department, the Kaukauna Fire Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol.

A message from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says WIS 172 is closed between County GE and Packerland Drive as a result of the shooting. All lanes are blocked in both directions, according to the WisDOT alert.

The casino has said all of its locations will also be closed until further notice.

This developing story was originally published by Alice Reid at WGBA.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018