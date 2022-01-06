Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin, California split $632M

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Powerball tickets sold in Wisconsin and California were winners of the latest jackpot and will split $632 million.

The Wisconsin Lottery didn't immediately announce where the winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

The California Lottery says the winning ticket in its state was sold at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Sacramento.

The winners have a cash option of splitting $450 million.

The jackpot is one of the largest in the history of the Powerball game but didn't rank among the Top 10 largest in U.S. lottery history.

The winning numbers for the Powerball jackpot drawn Wednesday night were 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46.

The Powerball was 17.

According to the Associated Press, 14 other tickets sold were winners of several million dollars.