Priests cannot be charged for old abuse despite new Iowa law

Matt Rourke/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Iowa attorney general Tom Miller speaks in Iowa City, Iowa. A three-year review by Iowa's attorney general has found that Roman Catholic priests sexually abused minors across the state for decades while church leaders covered it up, but reforms implemented since 2002 have ended the crisis. A report issued Wednesday, June 23, 2021 by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said the number of complaints, victims and the duration of the abuse was “overwhelming” and the “cover-up was extensive." (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Tom Miller
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 24, 2021
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Roman Catholic priests who victimized Iowa children decades ago cannot be prosecuted despite a new law eliminating the statute of limitations for child sex abuse.

The Iowa attorney general's office says the law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds last month does not apply to cases in which the statute of limitations has already expired. That means victims of childhood abuse who are currently 33 and older will not be able to have their abusers prosecuted because they missed the prior deadline to report. They also won’t be able to file lawsuits against perpetrators and officials who concealed their abuse because the law didn’t change the civil statute of limitations.

