Prince Harry working on memoir, promises to share 'highs and lows'

Prince Harry is working on an "intimate and heartfelt memoir," according to his publisher, Random House.

The book is expected to come out in late 2022 and include a definitive account of his life, "not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the Duke of Sussex said about the project.

"I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," the duke continued.

The book deal announcement comes four months after Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made headlines with an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which they acknowledged tensions with the Royal Family, and they shared racist statements and behavior toward them during their time in England.

According to the BBC, Harry has spoken privately to family members about writing the book. A spokesperson for the duke told the outlet Harry would not be expected to obtain permission for the project from Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties last year and have relocated to Southern California.

Proceeds of the book will be donated to charity.