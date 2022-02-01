Prosecutor slams Missouri bill as 'Make Murder Legal Act'

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri senators are considering a bill that one local prosecutor has dubbed the “Make Murder Legal Act.”

The proposal debated Tuesday in a Senate committee aims to strengthen the state's self-defense laws. It would give shooters the benefit of the doubt that they acted in self-defense.

The bill would require police to find probable cause that the shooter acted unlawfully before arresting them.

The St. Louis man who made headlines by waving guns at racial injustice protesters in 2020 is backing the measure, while the only Black committee member called the bill racist.

