Pulitzer Prize winner Nikole Hannah Jones launching literacy program in Iowa

Hannah-Jones is known for the New York Times' 1619 Project
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Nikole Hannah-Jones attends the 75th Annual Peabody Awards Ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Saturday, May 21, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Posted at 3:09 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 16:09:38-04

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist known for her writing on race is joining with educators in Iowa to launch a free community-based after-school literacy program in her hometown.

Nikole Hannah-Jones tells the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that the 1619 Freedom School will hold a soft launch in October at the Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence with a small number of students before opening the full program in January at the Masonic Temple in downtown Waterloo.

The program will serve fourth- and fifth-grade students in the Waterloo Community Schools.

Hannah-Jones rose to fame with The New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which reframed U.S. history through a racial equity lens and helped mainstream the idea of critical race theory.

