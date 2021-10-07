Rachel Maddow reveals she underwent surgery to treat skin cancer

Political talk show host Rachel Maddow says she had surgery after learning a mole on her neck was cancerous.

Maddow detailed her experience on her MSNBC program, "The Rachel Maddow Show."

Maddow said her partner Susan noticed a mole that had changed while the pair was at a baseball game.

She told Maddow to get it checked.

After her hairdresser confirmed the next day that the mole appeared to have changed, Maddow said she visited a dermatologist.

A biopsy was conducted on the mole, and it was confirmed that it was cancerous, Maddow said.

"Susan was right like she always is," Maddow said on her show.

Maddow told viewers that she underwent surgery, and will be fine.

She encouraged everyone to get yearly checkups to make sure they are fine.

"Put it in the calendar in your phone for a year from now, and then actually come back and do that follow-up appointment," she said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the U.S. However, it's highly treatable, the American Academy of Dermatology Association says.