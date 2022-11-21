Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley face sentencing after being found guilty of bank fraud, tax evasion

Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley are expected to be sentenced this week after they were found guilty earlier this year of fraud and tax evasion.

Prosecutors said the couple, known for their show "Chrisley Knows Best," was accused of creating false documents to secure $30 million in bank loans in order to fund their lavish lifestyles. In order to avoid paying back the loans, Todd Chrisley filed for bankruptcy, the Associated Press reported.

In June, a federal jury found them guilty on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion, and conspiring to defraud the IRS, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to the news outlets, a jury also convicted Julie Chrisley of wire fraud and obstruction of justice, and the couple's former accountant, Peter Tarantino, of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns.

The Associated Press reported that Todd Chrisley could be sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison while Julie Chrisley could get about 12 and a half years.