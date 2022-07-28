Several female inmates in Indiana have filed a federal lawsuit alleging they were attacked by male prisoners after a Clark County jail guard sold a key to their jail cells.

The Washington Post reports that at least 28 women are suing Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and then-corrections officer David Lowe for allegedly allowing male inmates to attack them on Oct. 24.

According to the lawsuit, the male prisoners allegedly raped, exposed their genitals, yelled obscenities, and groped the women.

The lawsuit alleges that two male inmates paid Lowe $1,000 in exchange for access the women's cells, Newsweek reported.

The Post and WDRB reported that Lowe was fired and charged days after the alleged attacks.

According to the news outlets, Lowe was charged with felony official misconduct, helping an inmate escape, and trafficking with an inmate.

His trial is slated to begin sometime in September, WDRB reported.