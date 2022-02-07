Shooting reported inside grocery store in Washington

Authorities in Richland, Washington are responding to a shooting at a grocery store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said in a tweet that special agents are assisting the local police department in the shooting at a Fred Meyer store.

According to the Tri-City Herald, as many as three people may have been wounded.

"This is still an active scene," the Richland Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon. "Please continue to avoid the area."

The police department says the suspect has not been located.

Richland is located in southeastern Washington.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.