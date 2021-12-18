Watch
Since 1980s US chances of a white Christmas melt a bit

John Minchillo/AP
FILE - The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree stands lit at Rockefeller Center during the 89th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in New York. A white Christmas seems to be slowly morphing from reliable reality to a bit more of a movie dream for large swaths of the United States in recent decades, weather data hints. An analysis of two different sets of 40 years of December 25 snow measurements in the United States shows that less of the country now has snow on the ground on Christmas than in the 1980s. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Posted at 1:29 PM, Dec 18, 2021
A white Christmas is going from reality to more of a dream for chunks of the United States.

Analysis of 40 years worth of United States snow measurements shows less of the country now has snow on the ground on Christmas than it did in the 1980s.

It's especially noticeable in a large swath in the east-west middle belt of the country.

But the data is complex and some scientists caution against drawing conclusions about trends and the role of global warming.

Places such as Iowa, much of the Rockies, and eastern Washington have lower chances for a white Christmas.

