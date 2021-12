A boy in Alaska wanted to give back on his sixth birthday.

Instead of asking for gifts for himself, KTVF reported that JB Resa asked friends and family to send donations to the Fairbanks animal shelter.

JB loves animals, particularly cats, and wanted to make sure they are getting the best care.

His call to receive food and toys got a big response.

JB and his family unloaded bag after bag.

They dropped off the bags of food and a truck full of toys to the shelter on his birthday.