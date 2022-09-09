Watch Now
Small plane crash in Southern California kills two

Investigators didn't immediately release a cause for the crash
CNN Newsource
Posted at 9:36 PM, Sep 08, 2022
A small plane crash in Southern California killed two people on Thursday afternoon.

KABC reported that the aircraft appeared to be a two-seat, single-engine Piper Sport aircraft.

Santa Monica Fire said there was no "hazard" to the nearby residential area close to Santa Monica Airport, where the crash happened, on a runway.

Aerial images showed burned wreckage as recovery crews worked to assess the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened at around 5 p.m. local time on Thursday.

It was unclear what exactly caused the crash. The NTSB will oversee the investigation, working with the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

