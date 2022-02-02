Watch
South Dakota House backs restrictions on trans students

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa. Gov. Noem faces inquiries over a meeting she held last year that included her daughter and state employees who were overseeing her application for a real estate appraiser license. Noem's cabinet secretary, Marcia Hultman, told a legislative committee Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, that the meeting touched on Noem's daughter could fix problems with application, but the decision to give her another opportunity had already been made before the meeting. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Kristi Noem
Posted at 9:50 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 10:50:21-05

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed two bills aimed at putting restrictions on transgender students.

The bills passed Tuesday seek to restrict which bathrooms they can use and which sports teams trans girls and women, including college athletes, can join.

A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity cleared a final hurdle in the Legislature with its passage in the state House.

Meanwhile, a proposal to ban transgender students from using school restrooms that match their gender identity is headed to the state Senate.

