'Strawberry moon' to illuminate skies on Tuesday

You'll want to bring out the telescope for a show out of this world.

According to NASA, a supermoon nicknamed the "Strawberry Moon" will brighten up the sky at 7:52 a.m. EDT Tuesday.

But according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, it'll illuminate the skies in North America later Tuesday evening.

The supermoon got its name from the Algonquin Native American tribe because it takes place during strawberry harvest season, NPR reported.

Astronomers call the phenomenon a "supermoon" because it occurs when it orbits closest to the Earth.

That means the mountains and craters on the lunar surface will be much more visible than usual.

The next super moon will be July 13.