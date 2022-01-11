Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Suspect in rapper Young Dolph's murder captured in Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
Paul R. Giunta/Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Young Dolph performs on stage at The Parking Lot Concert on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
Young Dolph
Posted at 5:14 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 18:14:32-05

U.S. Marshals say a man wanted for the murder of rapper Young Dolph was captured Tuesday in Indiana.

Authorities have not said exactly where Justin Johnson, 23, was found.

On Jan. 5, the U.S. Marshals Service, Memphis Police Department, Crime Stoppers and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) offered a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to Johnson's capture.

Johnson was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant and was on the TBI's Most Wanted List.

Young Dolph, whose given name is Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was shot and killed at a Tennessee bakery in November 2021.

Young Dolph released several albums throughout his music career, with his first studio album being “King of Memphis.” That album was released in 2016 and peaked at No. 49 on the Billboard charts.

TOP STORIES: Virginia man charged $600 after being stuck in traffic mess | These are the 700 personalized license plates the Indiana BMV rejected in 2021 | Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at age 53 | 40% of COVID-19 ICU patients at Riley hospital are spending time on ventilator | Man rescued from retention pond on Indy’s south side in critical condition

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018