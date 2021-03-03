Suspicious device found at polling place in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police say a suspicious device that was found at an Ankeny polling station forced an evacuation for about two hours.

Police say a device that looked like a pipe bomb was found Tuesday morning at the Lakeside Center in Ankeny, where residents were voting on an Ankeny school district special election.

The building was evacuated. The State Fire Marshal, the agents with the FBI and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in.

After the device was “made safe” the center was reopened about two hours after it was closed. No one was injured. The investigation into the origins of the device is continuing.

