Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Suspicious device found at polling place in Ankeny

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Piper Blackburn/AP
An organization representing Iowa's Hispanic population has filed a lawsuit to challenge a new Iowa voting measure passed with only Republican votes a day after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed it into law.
Election 2020 Voting Problems voting booths voting vote
Posted at 9:08 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 22:08:39-05

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Police say a suspicious device that was found at an Ankeny polling station forced an evacuation for about two hours.

Police say a device that looked like a pipe bomb was found Tuesday morning at the Lakeside Center in Ankeny, where residents were voting on an Ankeny school district special election.

The building was evacuated. The State Fire Marshal, the agents with the FBI and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in.

After the device was “made safe” the center was reopened about two hours after it was closed. No one was injured. The investigation into the origins of the device is continuing.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018