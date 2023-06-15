Taco Bell and Crocs teaming up for a 'spicy' shoe release

The hottest in summer footwear is here. It's brought to us by Crocs and Taco Bell.

The brands have joined forces to bring the first-ever mellow slides. The shoes sport Taco Bell's iconic logo.

The Taco Bell Crocs will go on sale June 28, exclusively on the Crocs website for $60.

This isn't the fast-food giant's step into the retail space.

In 2019 taco bell opened a hotel gift shop in its pop-up palm springs hotel, selling swimwear, sunglasses and lifesize sauce packet pool floats.

