Teachers hit picket lines in Minneapolis as parents worry

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Teachers have hit the picket lines at public schools across Minneapolis, calling their strike a fight to ensure "safe and stable schools" for students and for better wages for the lowest-paid support staff.

But many families of the 29,000 students in one of Minnesota's largest school districts are worried.

They fear an extended walkout by the nearly 3,300 teachers could mean a return to the struggles of balancing work and child care they have faced throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

No talks are scheduled.

And union leaders and school officials made it clear the sides are far apart.

According to NPR, this is the first teacher strike in the state in more than 50 years.

The Associated Press reported that the average annual teachers' salary is more than $71,000.

In an update on its website, Minneapolis Public Schools said that although they were disappointed with the news of the strike, they know that the "organizations’ mutual priorities are based on our deep commitment to the education of Minneapolis students."

The district said beginning Wednesday, families can pick up meal bags daily with breakfast and lunch for their students at their respected schools.