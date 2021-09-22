Teen pleads guilty to murder of college student in NYC park

A teenager has pleaded guilty to murder for the fatal stabbing of a college student in New York City in 2019.

CBS News reported that on Tuesday, Luchiano Lewis, 16, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 18-year-old Tessa Majors.

According to the Associated Press, Lewis was accused of holding the Barnard college freshman from Virginia in a headlock while his 14-year-old accomplice stabbed her in Morningside Park on Dec. 11.

In court on Tuesday, Lewis said he didn't know Majors “had been stabbed, let alone killed” until the next day when he heard and read about it, the AP reported.

Lewis and Rashaun Weaver, the suspected stabber, were charged as adults.

According to the AP, Lewis is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 14, and Weaver is due back in court on Oct. 18.

A third teen pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery last year and was sentenced to six and 18 months in juvenile detention.