Texas authorities say hunter accidentally shot, killed 11-year-old daughter

MARSHALL, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office doesn't anticipate charging a hunter who shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter.

During a press conference, Harrison County Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said the man shot his daughter with a 30-30 rifle on Saturday. The sheriff added that the hunter thought the gun was not longer loaded when he went to clear the hammer— and struck the child.

"We have no reason to not believe it is an accident at this time," Fletcher said.

The child was taken to a hospital in Marshall, Texas where she was pronounced dead.

Fletcher said he hopes the tragic incident serves as a reminder of how important it is to practice gun safety.

"I hope this incident will bring light to many many other families and kids and hunters and things like that — to be aware of their muzzle and their muzzle safety and their awareness," he said. "Treat all guns as they are loaded."