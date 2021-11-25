The Indigenous occupation of Alcatraz & the Nebraskan who played a key role

OMAHA, Neb. (AP & KMTV) — Fifty-two years ago on Nov. 25, Native Americans were photographed by an Associated Press photographer standing under graffiti welcoming Indigenous people to Alcatraz Island.

Five days before, on Nov. 20, 1969, Indigenous students started an occupation of the nearly-abandoned, infamous prison facility in San Francisco Bay. The occupation lasted until 1971 and among its leaders was John Trudell, a Nebraskan who was a Dakota Sioux and served as the group's spokesman.

On Saturday, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited Alcatraz Island, which became a symbol of the struggles of Native People for self-determination following its takeover. She said progress has been made by Indigenous people, but added that a lot more remains to be done.

Haaland, who is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, said that thanks to the actions of those activists, Native Americans no longer have to resort to extreme measures to be heard.

