Those involved in naked photoshoot in Dubai to be deported

Kamran Jebreili/AP
FILE - In Oct. 5, 2015 file photo, a thick blanket of early morning fog partially shrouds the skyscrapers of the Marina and Jumeirah Lake Towers districts of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Police in Dubai arrested a group of people on charges of public debauchery, authorities said Saturday, April 3, 2021, over a widely shared video that showed naked women posing on a balcony in the Marina. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Authorities in Dubai say those involved in a naked photoshoot on a balcony that went viral and prompted a crackdown in the city will be deported.

Dubai's Attorney General Essam Issa al-Humaidan said Tuesday the public prosecution has completed investigations and those accused of public debauchery will be sent back to their countries.

Authorities declined further comment.

Earlier on Tuesday, authorities confirmed that 11 Ukrainian women and a Russian man who were involved in the photoshoot were arrested.

According to The Associated Press, the identities of those that were detained would not be released by Dubai police.

The women were charged for violating the country’s public decency law, The AP reported.

The footage came as a shock in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom governed by an Islamic legal code.

