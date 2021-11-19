Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Three men arrested for allegedly shooting man near Young Dolph memorial in Memphis

Police say they don't believe the two shootings are connected
items.[0].image.alt
Adrian Sainz/AP
FILE - A memorial to slain rapper Young Dolph sits in front of the boarded windows at Makeda's Cookies on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Police said Young Dolph was fatally shot inside the popular Memphis bakery on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Adrian Sainz)
-Rapper Killed-Young Dolph
Posted at 1:37 PM, Nov 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-19 14:37:46-05

Authorities in Tennessee say they have arrested three suspects who allegedly shot a man near where rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis.

Memphis police said they arrested Terrance Jones, 23, Jailon Nelvis, 19, and Tavis McQueen, 22, in connection to the shooting of an unidentified man on Thursday.

Police said the shooting happened at 2630 Airways, which according to ABC News, is near Makedas Homemade Butter Cookies, the bakery Young Dolph was at when he was killed on Wednesday.

But police believe the two shootings are not related.

"There is no evidence that this shooting is related to the previous shooting on Airways," police said.

Police said the unidentified man shot Thursday is "listed as non-critical."

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018