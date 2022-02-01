Tom Brady addresses retirement reports, says he hasn't made a decision yet

For the first time, Tom Brady addressed reports that he is retiring after 22 years in the NFL.

On the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady told Jim Gray that he's still going through the process of evaluating whether he will return for another season.

"When the time is right, I'll be ready to make a decision," Brady said.

On Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported that Brady would be retiring.

Brady didn't directly criticize Schefter or Darlington for their report.

“We're in such an era of information and people want to be in front of the news often. I totally understand that and understand that's the environment we're in," Brady said. "I think for me, it's just literally day-to-day with me.”

Brady, who was out of the country this weekend, said he was disappointed that the story took away some of the spotlight from the playoff games.

"I know how hard those players work to prepare for that," he said.

Brady, 44, is widely regarded as the best quarterback in NFL history.

He has seven Super Bowl victories. His most recent win came last year with Tampa Bay. He has six more Super Bowl wins with the New England Patriots.

